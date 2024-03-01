THE duty of police is to enforce the law, so what’s there to hold horses about, wonders Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga. Reacting to former president Edgar Lungu’s statement that police should hold their horses and behave in a civil manner, Hamoonga questioned whether people who commit crimes at a police station should not be arrested. “A police station is a place protected by law. When you come to the police you can’t have disorder, that’s why it’s an offence. Once you do that, you get arrested. Even in the court of law it’s like that. We have to rightfully do what’s correct. The duty of the police is to enforce the law, so once you commit a crime you will...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.