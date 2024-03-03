“There’s fighting down there, and we shouldn’t pretend. As things stand, I cannot even use a CDF vehicle to go and monitor a CDF project. MPs feel like CDF is their money because the way it is, when I want to monitor a CDF project, I’ll bring a lot of attention and MPs will be uncomfortable.” These are the lamentations of Clement Mwila, who is Independent Chairperson for Milengi Town Council. While expressing his frustrations, he argues that for decentralisation to be successfully implemented, policymakers like as Members of Parliament (MPs) should not simultaneously serve as policymakers for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). During a conversation with Diggers Lite, it becomes apparent that there are significant issues in the execution...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.