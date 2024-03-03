POLICE deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale says police have arrested a 67-year-old retired Zambia Army Major of Lusaka’s Makeni Villa for defiling his 15-year-old maid. In a statement, Sunday, Mwale stated that the suspect, only identified as Simutile, had carnal knowledge of the minor on several occasions on unknown dates, but between 2021 and 2023 at his house. “Police have arrested a 67-year-old man of Makeni Villa in Lusaka for defiling a 15-year-old girl who was working as a maid at his house. The matter was reported to Police by the victim who alleged that she was defiled on several occasions by her guardian only identified as Mr. Simutile. The victim revealed that the suspect had carnal knowledge of her on...



