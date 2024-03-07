THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia to adjust bus fares in the wake of the reduction in fuel pump prices. The agency has approved a downward adjustment of bus fares by K1 for Lusaka and Copperbelt local and other towns, and K2 for Inter mine and Lusaka Peri-urban. Meanwhile, the bus fare for Intercity Long Distance has been reduced by 3.5 percent. In a statement, Thursday, RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the adjustment in bus fares comes in the wake of the reduction in fuel pump prices by K3.07 per litre for petrol and K3.37 per litre for diesel on February 29....



