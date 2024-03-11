UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) political historian Professor Bizeck Phiri has urged President Hakainde Hichilema and opposition political party leaders to emulate former president Rupiah Banda’s virtues of preaching peace. The country will today commemorate former president Rupiah Banda’s memorial service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka. In an interview, Sunday, Professor Phiri said the current government and opposition leaders should learn from the positive things that were done by Rupiah Banda. “One of the things that they can emulate is that he is one person who never talked or uttered words to divide the nation, he was always talking about unity and ensuring that the country was moving as one. As you remember, he was carrying...



