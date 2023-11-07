THE University of Zambia management has rubbished claims by UNZALARU that it spent over K1 million to conduct a “due diligence” exercise in three countries on companies that have expressed interest in developing some portions of the University land. The University Management says such assertions are not only false but misleading, unreasoned and deliberately calculated to bring its “good standing” into disrepute. Last week, the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) called for an overhaul of the UNZA top management for alleged abuse of resources. The union said it was shocked that since the appointment of Prof. Annie Sikwibele and Prof. Borniface Namangala as acting Vice Chancellor and Deputy, respectively, in May 2022, the University had spent over…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.