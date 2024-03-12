CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says no one will starve despite the drought because government has a programme to make maize accessible and affordable. And Mweetwa says government has not exported the FRA Maize stock, adding that Southern Province alone has 47,000 metric tonnes of maize. Meanwhile, Southern Provincial Agricultural Coordinator Dr Max Choombe says 280,000 farmers have been affected by the drought in Southern Province. Speaking when he met Kalomo district administration officials, Mweetwa urged the Food Reserve Agency to safeguard maize and ensure that nothing went to waste. “We are on a fact finding mission to try and have first-hand information which we must relay to the rest of the nation on the state of the drought and...



