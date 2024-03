POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 24 year old Chawama gang leader Bernard Mulenga. In a statement, Tuesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Mulenga, known as ZAKADO, is a leader of a criminal gang known as Chawama Katondo Criminal Gang, believed to behind several crimes and aggravated robberies in Chawama Compound and surrounding areas, including Katondo Street in Lusaka’s Central Business District. Mwale said Mulenga was arrested after a tip-off by Chawama residents in which a manhunt was launched. “Bernard Mulenga, a 24-year-old Chawama compound notorious criminal and gang leader has been arrested. Bernard, infamously known as ZAKADO, is the leader of a criminal gang called Chawama Katondo Criminal Gang ‘registered’ on some social media platforms. He...



