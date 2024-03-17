NEWLY-APPOINTED Zambia Airways Captain Tiza Mumbi has described her appointment as bittersweet, saying while it is a dream come true, it is sad that Zambia is only getting its first female captain 60 years after independence. Captain Mumbi has called for measures that will help address gender parity issues in the aviation sector in order to ensure that more women perform and excel as well as the men. Meanwhile Captain Mumbi advises young women not to marry early but to first focus on building themselves and their careers. On March 8, 2024, Zambia Airways announced Captain Mumbi’s promotion, saying it was long-awaited and represented a significant milestone for gender parity in the aviation industry. Born in 1981, Captain Mumbi, who...



