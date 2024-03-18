THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has warned law firms to appoint compliance officers who will be in charge of guarding against money laundering and other financial crimes or they risk being sanctioned. And the Centre says out of 223 law firms in the FIC database, only 34 firms have designated compliance officers. In an interview, FIC Director of the Compliance and Prevention Diphat Tembo noted that law firms were highly attractive to individuals seeking to launder criminal proceeds. “The Financial Intelligence Centre established under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act number 46 of 2010 has designated law firms among what we call designated non-financial businesses and professions which [are] in the category of reporting entities. The law recognises legal practitioners, notaries...



