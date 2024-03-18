A 32-year-old woman of Kabamba resettlement scheme in Masaiti District has been murdered alongside her three-year-old son by her 42-year-old husband, who later took his own life. In a statement, Central Province Commissioner Charity Munganga said Bright Shimbile murdered his wife Barbra Nyoni and killed himself 50 metres away from their home. Munganga said the incident happened between 13th and 16th March 2024. “A 32-year-old woman Barbara Nyoni of Kabamba resettlement scheme in Masaiti and her three-year-old son were murdered by her 42-year-old husband Bright Shimbile, who later committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree using a fiber, 50 meters away from their home. The incident happened between 13/03/24 and 16/03/24 as Barbara was last seen by her neighbours...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.