A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been electrocuted in Lusaka West after he attempted to steal Zesco cables at one of the installations in the area. In a statement, Saturday, Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the victim, identified as Chisomo Nkhata, was electrocuted when he attempted to steal an electrical cable on the Zesco electricity distribution network. “A 30-year-old male identified as Chisomo Nkhata has been electrocuted in Lusaka West in an attempt to steal an electrical cable on the ZESCO electricity distribution network while acting together with others unknown. The incident occurred between 23:00 hours of 22nd March 2024 and 05:00 hours of 23rd March 2024 along Mumbwa Road in Kalundu area in Lusaka District,” he said. And Zesco managing director...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.