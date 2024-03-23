HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says Zambia has recorded over 1,500 cases of conjunctivitis, also known as red or pink eye disease, with Eastern Province recording about 1,303 cases. Masebo has advised women to avoid using false eyelashes as they might cause the disease. Speaking while giving a ministerial statement in parliament, Friday, Masebo said although the disease was highly contagious and spread through contact with the eye secretions of an infected person, it rarely affected vision. “The House may wish to note that the Provincial Health Office in Eastern Province has reported over 1,300 cases of conjunctivitis (inflamed eyes) affecting mostly children and young people in Mambwe and Chadiza districts in Eastern Province. On March 7, 2024, Kakumbi Rural Health...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.