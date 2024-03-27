GOVERNMENT has directed all boarding schools not to allow pupils to leave for the Easter holiday. The government has also guided that no visitations should be allowed during this term, including the Easter holiday, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and cholera. In a letter dated March 26, 2024, addressed to all Provincial Educational Officers, District Education Board Secretaries and head teachers, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko encouraged schools to establish productive programmes to keep learners academically busy during the Easter holiday. “SUBJECT: NON-RELEASE OF PUPILS FROM SCHOOLS FOR EASTER HOLIDAYS. Reference is made to the above subject matter. I write to bring to your attention that the Easter holiday will run from Friday, 29th March to 1st...



