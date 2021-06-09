Pupils of Lusaka’s Chainama Special School wait to be addressed by their head teacher as schools open for the first term of 2021 under the new normal due to COVID 19 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa says COVID-19 preventive measures in schools are not serious because the government has taken little effort in distributing anti-COVID items. And Chansa has reiterated the stance to have schools closed a week before the general elections. In an interview, Tuesday, Chansa said the survey conducted by NAQEZ revealed that most schools had run out of COVID preventive materials and that the government took time especially this term to provide the necessary items. “We have seen especially this term...