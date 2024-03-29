HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says some cancer patients are dying as they await evacuation to India because the list of eligible patients is long but government can only take 20 at a time. And Masebo says the construction of the cancer treatment centre in Ndola has stalled at eight to 10 percent completion because the contractor has not been paid. Meanwhile, Masebo has advised married people or those in stable relationships to only have sex with their partners. In the National Assembly, Thursday, Mbabala MP Joseph Munsanje wanted to find out how many cancer patients were dying as they await evacuation to India. In response, Masebo said a number of patients were dying as they waited in line, further advising...



