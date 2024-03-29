HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government has temporarily suspended mass enrollment on the Integrated National Registration Information Systems (INRIS) to free up resources towards addressing the drought impact. Giving a ministerial statement yesterday, Mwiimbu said the move was in response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to re-align the 2024 national budget. “The development of the INRIS has been completed and the hardware connectivity configuration has been set up. The INRIS has also been successfully deployed in 81 districts. Mass enrolment for those obtaining National Registration Cards commenced in six provinces namely; Copperbelt, Central, Luapula, North Western, Western and Southern. The exercise involved capturing biometrics. The INRIS is also being used for registration of births and issuance...



