SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says the opposition should not beg for slots to appear on ZNBC. And Bwana Mkubwa independent MP Warren Mwambazi says one can be sleeping and wake up but still know the headline for ZNBC because of how the institution runs. Meanwhile, the National Assembly has ratified the appointment of Mumanga Mayembe as Director of the ZNBC Board. On a different note, Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa says with the debt restructuring and other milestones achieved, President Hakainde Hichilema has booked himself a ticket for another five year mandate. Debating in Parliament, Wednesday, Kampyongo said President Hichilema was accorded time on ZNBC when he was an opposition leader, and called for the current government...



