PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says there is nothing reckless about the Head of State’s decision to take a holiday. And State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says he understands PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda’s remarks regarding President Hichilema’s holiday because during the former administration, presidential holidays were about dining in national parks with slay queens. On Saturday, Nakacinda said it was irresponsible for President Hichilema to go on a holiday when the country was facing a crisis. But in an interview, Sunday, Ngoma said Nakacinda should give the President a break from useless talks. “There is nothing more to expect; each time he opens his mouth, it is those words. Who says that under this...



