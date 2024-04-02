MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says the country will begin to see the fruits of the $1.1 billion investment in Mopani Copper Mines in 2027 or 2028. And Kabuswe says UPND members are free to do business in the mining sector as long as they are competent. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Sunday, Kabuswe mentioned that while investments in the mining sector would contribute to the sector’s growth, people should not expect quick fixes. “We’re going to start seeing the results as and when progress is made. Mwilafwaya fix me quickly. No. Twali milaile and we’re doing [what we promised] now. (You shouldn’t seek quick fixes. We’re doing what we promised). Mopani for example,...



