THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized over two tonnes of cannabis and arrested a civil servant suspected of drug distribution in Chinsali district. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga disclosed that the suspect, identified as Douglas Mpange, was picked up for trafficking in 61 sachets of high-grade cannabis weighing 340 grams. “In a bid to uphold peace and order within our communities, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), under the direction of Director General Mr. Nason Banda, significantly ramped up its operations throughout the Easter holidays. This concerted effort resulted in the seizure of over 2 tons of cannabis and the apprehension of a civil servant suspected of drug distribution in Chinsali district, Muchinga province,” he...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.