TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says PF owes Zambians an explanation for the revelations made in the Auditor General’s Report on fuel procurement. The Auditor General’s Special Report highlighted financial irregularities amounting to K483,274,318 and US$1,396,111,768 in the procurement of petroleum products for the period 1st January 2019 to 31st December, 2022. The Report also revealed that four companies were overpaid by $36,373,827, suggesting a potential motive of deliberate fraud. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Wednesday, Nyambe said the revelations in the Report was a reminder of the endemic nature of corruption that had existed in the country for the past 10 years. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted with concern the revelations made in...



