CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mun’gandu says his party could be involved in the illegal cultivation of timber. On Sunday, Police arrested and charged Chief Chikwa of the Senga speaking people of Chama District in Eastern Province for cutting timber in a game restricted area. But later, PF claimed that Mung’andu and Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu, ordered the arrest of the chief. But in a recent interview, Mung’andu said the PF could have been the ones who misled the chief because they were used to lawlessness. “That’s PF, it’s known for lawlessness. I don’t know where they are getting that information. Since when can an MP order for an arrest of anyone? Is that how the law...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.