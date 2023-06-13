CHAMA South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu has lamented that it’s been “hell on earth” for him in the party ever since he praised the UPND government for increasing CDF. The parliamentarian narrates how he was allegedly chased from a caucus for PF members of parliament on Friday on grounds that he can sell information to the UPND. While giving a vote of thanks during the handover of CDF project monitoring vehicles recently, Mung’andu said he saw no reason why opposition members who were arrested for various offences should complain about being taken to court when that’s where they could be acquitted if found innocent. A few days after that, Mung’andu disclosed that he was receiving insults from party…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.