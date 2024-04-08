UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says there is nothing earth shattering about Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe’s pronouncement to declare Western Province as Barotseland, as any government of the day can do that. Milupi has, however, questioned whether Dr M’membe will actually win the general elections to fulfill his promise. On Friday, Dr M’membe said he will issue a statutory statement, declaring Western Province as Barotseland as soon as he is sworn in as Zambia’s President. Commenting on this, in an interview, Milupi said people must be mindful of the promises they make. “Those who make promises must be very mindful of what promises they make. Before the 2011 elections, Mr M’membe worked very closely with Mr Sata in PF....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.