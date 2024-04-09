POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says a stray bullet has hit a 17-year-old male grade 12 pupil of Chibolya Secondary School and a 24-year-old female of Chipata Compound on their right and left legs, respectively. In a statement, Tuesday, Hamoonga stated that the victims were immediately rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for medical treatment by police and they were stable. “The Zambia Police Service is deeply concerned to report on a shooting incident that occurred today, April 9, 2024, at approximately 14:00 hours along Malambo Road in Emmasdale, Lusaka. The report was received at 14:30 hours from Mr. David Changwe, aged 54, residing at Plot number 13741 in Chalala area, Lusaka, who acted as a Good Samaritan and reported on...



