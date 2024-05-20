CASE is called before High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo on May 16: Given Lubinda, Jean Kapata versus Mukosha Funga, News Diggers Media Limited, Environmental Investigations Agency cause number 2020/HP/0047, the matter is coming up for continuation of trial. Judge Yangailo: Appearances for the record? Bonaventure Mutale SC: For the plaintiffs, B.C Mutale SC. Appearing with Miss Mukuka, Mr T. Kasweshi and Miss S. Lusengwa, all from Ellis and Co. Judge Yangailo: The last one, Mr S. Lusengo? Mutale SC: Miss S. Lusengwa. Emmanuel Kaluba: My Lady, for the first and second defendants, E. Kaluba appearing together with Mr Onasmus Sambo, both from Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates. Judge Yangailo: For the third defendant? Mutembo Nchito SC: M Nchito SC, appearing with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.