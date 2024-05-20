COMMONWEALTH and African champion Muzala Samukonga has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after finishing second at the Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League in Morocco with a time of 44.54 seconds, yesterday. In a race won by Belgian Alexander Doom with a time of 44:51 seconds, Samukonga settled for a second place finish, with a three millisecond difference. Finishing third was Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori with a time of 44:59 seconds, while South Africa’s Lythe Pillay finished fourth after clocking 44:78 seconds. Finishing fifth was Nigeria’s Emmanuel Bamidele with a time of 44:88 seconds, with USA’s Quincy Hall settling for a sixth finish. Hamza Dair of Morocco finished eight with a time of 46:48 seconds, behind seventh placed Gilles Biron of France,...



