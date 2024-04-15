THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has arrested a senior planner at the Northern Provincial Planning Unit and a lands officer at the Ministry of Lands for abuse of authority of office. In a statement, Monday, ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono stated that the two abused the authority of their offices in the manner they selected some members of the public as beneficiaries of a property in Kasama district. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Senior Planner at the Northern Provincial Planning Unit and a Lands Officer at the Ministry of Lands for abuse of authority of office. Titus Walima aged 44 of Mansa Town and Peter Chisanga aged 38 of Mobile Area in Kabwe have been charged...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.