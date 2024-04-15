GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu has directed the Director Forestry to immediately stop the issuance of Cord Wood Permits for charcoal production in Itezhi-Tezhi, Mumbwa and Shibuyunji Districts. Nzovu says persons currently in possession of valid Cord Wood Permits only have until May 1, 2024, in order to finalise their charcoal production. In a statement, Monday, Nzovu said there had been increased levels of deforestation and land degradation due to illegal and massive cutting down of trees for charcoal production, especially in the three cited districts. “My Ministry has recorded increased levels of deforestation and land degradation due to illegal and massive cutting down of trees for charcoal production, especially in districts such Itezhi-tezhi, Mumbwa and Shibuyunji. As the...



