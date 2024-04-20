THE Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security says it has received sufficient booklets to ensure smooth production of passports. In a statement, Friday, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer Collins Hikalinda encouraged those who applied earlier to collect their passports, stating that there were over 5,000 uncollected passports. “The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has noted with appreciation concerns raised by members of the general public regarding issuance of passports in the recent past. Some concerns have been genuine. The ministry has been working round the clock to ensure that remedial measures are put in place. I’m glad to mention that we have received sufficient passport booklets to ensure smooth production. We would therefore like to appeal to...



