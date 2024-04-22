MUZA FC has missed a golden opportunity to leapfrog Power Dynamos on the league table, and possibly challenge Zesco United for the second place slot, after losing 2-0 away to Konkola Blades yesterday. Blades fought hard against their industrious visitors from Mazabuka to earn a well deserved victory at the Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe. MUZA, a team known for its fighting spirit, found Blades in a combative spirit yesterday, and after a squarely even first half, the hosts took control of the game after Victor Mubanga broke the deadlock a minute after the commencement of the second half. Francis Mubanga cushioned Blades’ advantage eight minutes later with a razor sharp finish after goal custodian Jairos Tembo had failed to deal...



