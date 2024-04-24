ACTING Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, to attend the 60th Anniversary of Union Day, scheduled for April 26, 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, Haimbe stated that President Hichilema would be travelling to Tanzania at the invitation of that country’s President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan. He disclosed that while in Tanzania, President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with President Hassan, addressing pertinent matters of mutual interest. “At the invitation of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will travel to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania to attend the 60th Anniversary of the Union Day, scheduled...



