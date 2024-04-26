THE Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development has revealed that some rental payments for government property are being made to unauthorised individuals or officials, who fail to remit the money to the Treasury. In a notice published in the Times of Zambia, Thursday, the Ministry urged tenants renting government property to make payments to designated treasury accounts, or risk being evicted. “In accordance with government gazette No. 1123 of 2021, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development has the mandate to manage landed property owned by the government of the Republic of Zambia. It has come to the attention of government that some rental payments for use of government property are being made to unauthorised individuals or officials...



