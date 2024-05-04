A JOINT task force comprising the Zambia Police and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) impounded 50 motor vehicles during an operation conducted in Lusaka’s Central Business District on Thursday. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga indicated that the impounded motor vehicles, consisting of 44 minibuses, a Rosa Toyota Hiace and six private motor vehicles, were found to be in violation of various road offenses. “On May 2, 2024, Zambia Police Service in collaboration with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), conducted a joint operation in Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD) area from 08:00 to 18:00 hours. A total of 50 motor vehicles were impounded, consisting of 44 minibuses, Rosa Toyota Hiace, and six small private...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.