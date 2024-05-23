r) Proprietor of ACK General Dealers Ackson Tembo converses with his lawyer (l) Borniface Ngalasa after attending a court session at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former ZNS director of operations Colonel Maliwa Muwanei was involved in escorting a consignment of 23 trucks laden with Mukula belonging to ACK General Trading, destined for China. Ferguson Kombe, an investigations officer, also told the court that former director of the forestry department, Ignatius Makumba, pushed the agenda to move the Mukula despite being aware that the consignment had documentation issues. In this case, former Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba and six others are facing 41 charges of abuse of authority and attempting to export Mukula. Kaluba is jointly charged with former director of the forestry department, Ignatius Makumba; retired brigadier general Gilbert Wails Mulenga of...