Nchito SC: As a ministry. I am talking as a ministry. You said you were not involved? Jean Kapata: Even as the ministry, My Lady. It was all under Cabinet. Nchito SC: So, you were involved or you were not involved? Jean Kapata: I was not involved, My Lady. Nchito SC: And yet, now you are telling the court that you did not allow party cadres. How do you do that when you were not involved? Jean Kapata: I think because of the clause which I just read out which talks about party officials. So, there were no party officials that were involved. If I said I did not allow, then I think that was a mistake on my side....



