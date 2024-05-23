SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says despite some challenges, Zambia’s Parliament has become a cornerstone of democracy and a central institution through which the will of the people is expressed. And Speaker Mutti has announced that effective next year, May 23rd will be commemorated as Parliament Day annually. Speaking during the commemoration of the 100 years of the National Assembly’s existence, Wednesday evening, Speaker Mutti said the National Assembly of Zambia had evolved significantly from its inception, emerging as a robust institution that embodies the principles of democracy. “The Zambian legislature, from 1924 to 2024 – a 100 years ago, history was made when the legislative council was established in Livingstone, the first Capital City of Northern Rhodesia...



