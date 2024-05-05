A 20 year-old illegal miner has died while two of his colleagues survived after a pile of earth collapsed on them whilst they were conducting mining activities at OB 4 dump site in Chingola on Friday. The deceased has since been identified as Peter Munkunka of House Number 14 Buka road in Chingola’s Chiwempala township, while the survivors have been named as Stephen Mwale aged 19 and Matthews Mwansa aged 22, both of Chiwempala Township. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident happened around 10:00 hours and was reported to the police by the deceased’s father, identified as Davy Munkunka, aged 47. “Good afternoon, Police Chiwempala has a report of illigal Mine Accident. O.B no. 4410/24....



