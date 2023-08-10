TWO illegal miners of Chingola’s Chiwempala township have suffocated to death while conducting illegal mining activities at Moolman Nchanga open pit. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred after their colleague accidentally bumped into a 5 litre container of petrol and it fell into the pit where the two were working from. He identified the deceased as Richard Mumba and Muyunda Maketio, both aged 25. “Chingola District police headquarters has received a report of illegal mine accident [which] occurred on August 6, 2023, at around 19:00 hours at Moolman Nchanga open pit, Chingola in which M/ Enard Mumba of house number 2, Chilangisha road, Chiwempala, reported on August 7, 2023 at 16:00 hours that his…...



