MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says Zesco should not increase the hours of load-shedding but must immediately start importing power. And some netizens have wondered why Zesco intends to increase load-shedding hours when the company recently announced that it had began importing electricity to supplement the national power supply. On Sunday, Zesco announced that it may increase load-shedding hours sooner than anticipated. Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Mundubile said citizens were already burdened by the high cost of fuel and load-shedding, adding that increasing black out time would “spell doom” for the country. “Of course it’s very sad for the economy, especially for the small medium enterprises that are already enduring the high cost of fuel. Citizens generally...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.