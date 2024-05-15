MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima has revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted to become the first-ever champion of foundational learning on the continent. Addressing the media, Monday, Syakalima explained that the Head of State was requested to take up the position given his passion for education as well as the strides Zambia had made to improve the quality of education. “In November 2023, the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education held a high-level policy dialogue forum on foundational learning in Lusaka. A significant outcome from that forum was the ministerial communique endorsed by 10 ministers and 11 ministerial representatives from 21 African countries. The communique contained five actions that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.