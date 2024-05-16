PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country was messed up, but the cleaning process that government is undertaking is even harder than the process of messing up. And President Hichilema says government has a plan for the expansion of the country’s economy, which it is currently implementing. Meanwhile, Zambia Development Agency Director General Albert Halwampa has noted an increase in investor confidence, explaining that from 2011 to 2021, committed investments were at $35 billion, whereas from 2022 to 2023, they increased to around $50 billion. Speaking during the China-Zambia High Quality Development Forum yesterday, President Hichilema said the two years and months the UPND had been in power seemed lengthy because the country was messed up. “The taste of the pudding...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.