ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says implementers of the Constituency Development Fund projects must ensure they utilise the resources effectively so that government can find room to increase the funds. Commenting on Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane’s order to the controller of internal audit to conduct a review of the utilisation of CDF funds in local authorities countrywide following reports of abuse in Kalabo, Kabesha said the problem was related to the capacity of CDF implementers. “I think it has to do with the capacity of the CDF implementers. Those who were getting the money. These are city councils and district councils. One of the MPs in the previous government, even as he was happy that Constituency Development Fund had...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.