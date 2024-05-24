DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says it is more expensive to send criminals to jail than to cripple them through the seizure of their properties. And Banda says it’s not every time that the commission will publicly announce that certain criminal elements have had their assets seized and are serving prison sentences. Speaking when Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba-speaking people paid a courtesy visit to his office in Lusaka, Banda acknowledged the presidential directive for law enforcement agencies to combine asset recovery with the imprisonment of corruption perpetrators. He said the commission was using a double-pronged approach to deal with perpetrators, prosecuting criminals as one route and seizing assets as another. “It’s true the President has directed...



