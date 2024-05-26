CHILANGA District Council Chairperson Champion Tembo has disclosed that Mwembeshi has been hit by a deadly animal disease called Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP). Speaking to journalists during the flagging off of the relief maize distribution exercise in Mwembeshi, Monday, Tembo said the people of Mwembeshi had already lost hundreds of animals. “Chilanga is predominantly a farming area. Mwembeshi is our beacon of our farming activities and I want to bring it to your attention that we have a disease outbreak in Mwembeshi and that disease is called CBPP which is Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia. Now, this is a disease which is classified by government as a disease of significant economic importance. When it breaks out, the herd where it is isolated,...



