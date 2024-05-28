THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has urged broadcasting stations to exercise caution when covering matters of public interest, such as the recent events surrounding Petauke Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda. In a statement, IBA Director General Guntila Muleya advised that there should be careful consideration regarding the use of soundbites from sensational sources from social media platforms that promote tribalism, hate speech, and illegal actions. “The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has called on broadcasting stations to exercise caution when covering matters of public interest such as the recent events surrounding Honourable Jay Emmanuel Banda, Member of Parliament for Petauke Central. The Authority wishes to guide broadcasting stations to be ethical and uphold journalistic standards such as verifying information, presenting a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.