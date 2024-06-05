INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba says opposition parties are not allowed to hold rallies because of fears that UPND cadres may attack them. Musamba further says UKA is advised to go easy on rallies because there are others on the other side ready to attack them. Meanwhile Musamba says UPND members championing hate speech are not arrested because they listen when cautioned by the police. Recently, former president Edgar Lungu said he refrained from attending a rally organised by New Heritage Party because he had been tipped off of a dangerous environment at the event. Commenting on Lungu’s remarks in an interview, Tuesday, Musamba said the police denied opposition rallies to prevent riots from happening. “The former head of...



