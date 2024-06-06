SOUTHERN Africa Network Against Corruption Director Gregory Chifire is demanding the removal of UPND cadres from the streets. In recent weeks, the streets of Zambia have seen a resurgence of cadres, mainly from the ruling UPND, who have been issuing derogatory statements against former president Edgar Lungu. In an interview, Wednesday, Chifire said cadres must be taken away from the streets because what they were doing was inimical to the citizens. “Well, I have heard the President saying that, in his inaugural speech when he won, he said he is not going to allow cadres. I think we need to go back and respect that decision that he made. And all those that are allowing cadres back on the streets,...



