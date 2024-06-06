STEPHEN Kampyongo says Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, should resign from his position for failing to do his job. On Tuesday, Musamba revealed that opposition parties were not allowed to hold rallies because of fears that UPND cadres would attack them. In an interview, Wednesday, the former Home Affairs minister said Musamba had accepted failure by condoning the behaviour of UPND cadres. “Simply put, the IG is accepting failure. He is not the right man for the job. Why? Because if you say he can’t protect citizens because they are going to be attacked by other citizens, it means that he is failing to do his job of maintaining law and order and protecting the liberties of people. In...



